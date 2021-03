Ayurvedic counselor

Rachel Jeffries is the Co-Founder of SoulFull Veda, a brand that empowers women to embrace their own inner healer, and she studied Ayurveda at the California College of Ayurveda. She is also a Certified Holistic Nutritionist, 200-hour Vinyasa Yoga and Yoga Nidra instructor, and Holy Fire Reiki Master.

You can discover your dosha by taking SoulFull Veda's quiz or booking an intuitive healing session at soulfullveda.com.