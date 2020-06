Rachel Chemerynski is a Certified Health Coach, freelance writer, and founder of Healthy Chicks, a wellness community dedicated to inspiring twenty-something women to live happier, healthier, more vibrant lives. Rachel offers a series of health coaching programs, catered to women who want to improve their relationship with food without dieting, and conducts Healthy Grocery Store Tours in the Greater Boston area. Sign up for your FREE 15-minute breakthrough session today.