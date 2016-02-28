4 Articles by Rachel Brathen

Meditation

How I Meditate: Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen Shares

Instagram sensation Yoga Girl, aka Rachel Brathen, shows us how she practices mindfulness.

#meditation #mindfulness #how i meditate
February 28 2016

A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back

When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!

#love #yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
March 28 2015
Recipes
Routines