Rachael Roehmholdt helps women living with food intolerances cut gluten and dairy out of their diet and make a full lifestyle change that honors their body’s true needs. She is trained as a certified holistic health coach and believes that living with a food intolerances doesn’t mean you have to live without fun, pleasure, or pure enjoyment of food. Connect with her online at www.rachaelroehmholdt.com, hop on her mailing list, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.