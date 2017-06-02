30 Articles by Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200

The Savasana-Euphoria Connection You Need To Know About

Some say it’s the most difficult pose, precisely because you’re not supposed to move at all. It’s all about the gap between what you did during the...

#savasana #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax
June 2 2017

The One Diet That Eased My Anxiety (When Nothing Else Worked)

Quentin Vinnie went from a crippling anxiety disorder to a thriving life. Here's how.

#smoothie #anxiety #functional foods #foods #smoothies
May 30 2017
Functional Food

How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety

Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.

#anxiety #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
January 30 2016
Mental Health

What It's Really Like To Live With Severe Anxiety (From Someone Who's Been There)

My reservations often resulted in me being too afraid to leave my house for days at a time.

#anxiety #addiction #health #panic attack
January 8 2016
Personal Growth

How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)

I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.

#body image #self-acceptance
December 11 2015

My Anxiety Is Never Going Away — Here's Why It Keeps Me Healthy

I had my first anxiety attack at the age of 14. Over the next 12 years, we had what I would call an "on-again, off-again" relationship.

#healing #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
November 15 2015
Mental Health
10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety

I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.

#anxiety #stress #meditation
May 12 2015

11 Lifestyle Factors That Could Be Making You Anxious

In my coaching practice, I work with people who have difficulty managing their stress and anxiety. They find comfort in my experience and the fact...

#anxiety #stress #personal growth
April 10 2015

Like The Way You Look? Cool. If Not, Read This

As a former anxiety sufferer and recovering addict, I am all too familiar with the pressures we put on ourselves to look a certain way. I've struggled...

#anxiety #stress #personal growth #self-awareness #body image
March 26 2015
Mental Health

5 Things To Remember If You're An Anxious Person

I have compiled a list of five things that I want everyone who feels burdened by the grips of anxiety to not only recognize, but to understand.

#anxiety #healing #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
March 2 2015
Routines

5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety

For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.

#anxiety #stress #yoga poses #yogis
January 27 2015
Friendships
Recovery

5 Things I Remind Myself Daily To Live My Best Life

I've had my share of struggles. I've suffered with anxiety and depression since I was 14, witnessed my father battle addiction and watched my mother...

#anxiety #happiness #personal growth #depression
October 15 2014

3 Basic Life Lessons I Learned From Yoga

A few years ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Shortly thereafter, I developed a life threatening addiction to the...

#let go #happiness #yoga #body image #inspiration
August 26 2014

3 Things My Panic Attacks Taught Me About Happiness

Being diagnosed with a mental health disorder was not something I had on my bucket list. My idea of adventure was jet skiing in the south of France or...

#anxiety #healing #pain #happiness #personal growth
July 23 2014
Personal Growth

3 Changes I Made To Stop Feeling Anxious & Start Enjoying Life

I was afraid of being alone and wouldn’t travel anywhere if a hospital wasn’t nearby.

#anxiety #healing #happiness #meditation #addiction
July 2 2014
Personal Growth

How Anxiety & Addiction Saved My Life

My disorder forced me to focus on how I was living my life.

#addiction #mind body connection #personal growth
May 20 2014
Mental Health

5 Life Changes That Helped Me Manage My Anxiety

"I needed to remember that healing is a process and not something that happens overnight."

#anxiety #stress #wellness #personal growth #vegan
March 14 2014