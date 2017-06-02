30 Articles by Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The Savasana-Euphoria Connection You Need To Know About
Some say it’s the most difficult pose, precisely because you’re not supposed to move at all. It’s all about the gap between what you did during the...
The One Diet That Eased My Anxiety (When Nothing Else Worked)
Quentin Vinnie went from a crippling anxiety disorder to a thriving life. Here's how.
How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety
Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.
What It's Really Like To Live With Severe Anxiety (From Someone Who's Been There)
My reservations often resulted in me being too afraid to leave my house for days at a time.
How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)
I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.
My Anxiety Is Never Going Away — Here's Why It Keeps Me Healthy
I had my first anxiety attack at the age of 14. Over the next 12 years, we had what I would call an "on-again, off-again" relationship.
I Had Debilitating Anxiety & Panic Attacks. Here's How They Helped Me Grow
Don't run away from what scares you
10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety
I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.
11 Lifestyle Factors That Could Be Making You Anxious
In my coaching practice, I work with people who have difficulty managing their stress and anxiety. They find comfort in my experience and the fact...
Like The Way You Look? Cool. If Not, Read This
As a former anxiety sufferer and recovering addict, I am all too familiar with the pressures we put on ourselves to look a certain way. I've struggled...
5 Things To Remember If You're An Anxious Person
I have compiled a list of five things that I want everyone who feels burdened by the grips of anxiety to not only recognize, but to understand.
5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety
For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.
3 Signs Your Relationships Are Making You Anxious & Unhappy
A positive support system is essential
Feeling Anxious? 5 Yoga Poses To Keep You Feeling Grounded & Free
Anxiety can be a bit of a hassle.
5 Things I Remind Myself Daily To Live My Best Life
I've had my share of struggles. I've suffered with anxiety and depression since I was 14, witnessed my father battle addiction and watched my mother...
3 Basic Life Lessons I Learned From Yoga
A few years ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Shortly thereafter, I developed a life threatening addiction to the...
3 Things My Panic Attacks Taught Me About Happiness
Being diagnosed with a mental health disorder was not something I had on my bucket list. My idea of adventure was jet skiing in the south of France or...
3 Changes I Made To Stop Feeling Anxious & Start Enjoying Life
I was afraid of being alone and wouldn’t travel anywhere if a hospital wasn’t nearby.
How Anxiety & Addiction Saved My Life
My disorder forced me to focus on how I was living my life.
5 Life Changes That Helped Me Manage My Anxiety
"I needed to remember that healing is a process and not something that happens overnight."