Peter MillerContributing writer
Peter Miller is an author and contributor to Food52.com. He has meticulously curated an eponymous architecture and design bookshop in Seattle for forty years. In spring of 2014, Peter's first book Lunch at the Shop was published by Abrams Books, followed by his book Five Ways to Cook Asparagus (and Other Recipes): The Art and Practice of Making Dinner in the spring of 2017. His most recent title is How To Wash The Dishes. Peter has also been a member of the Seattle Design Commission and an honorary member of the AIA.