Peggy Neu is the president of The Monday Campaigns, a nonprofit public health organization that promotes Monday as the day dedicated to health. DeStress Monday, the organization’s latest initiative, was developed in consultation with the Department of Integrative Health Programs at NYU Langone and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. DeStress Monday helps people start the week with a positive frame of mind and manage stress throughout the week. Peggy, a board member and graduate of the Nalanda Institute for Contemplative Science, has been practicing yoga and meditation for over 15 years.