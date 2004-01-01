Peggy Garrity grew up in the Mississippi River hamlet of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, population 6,000—a town with two Catholic churches, four Catholic schools, and fifty bars and pubs. After attending night law school for five years and having three babies, she was admitted to the California State Bar in December 1975, after which she launched a solo practice. She retired from the full-time practice of law in December 2004, but remains committed to the law through her writing, consulting, legal commentary, and handling a few select civil rights cases. Garrity also teaches yoga and meditation privately. The LA Times published her op-ed about the Halliburton rape cases, “About that Day In Court,” in 2008. Garrity is a doting grandmother of six.