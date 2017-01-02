5 Articles by Paula Stephens, M.A., RYT-200

Paula Stephens, M.A., RYT-200

5 Ways To Create Meaning In Your Life — No Matter The Circumstance

"When we step into our authenticity and live rooted in resilience against outside influences, people dig that shit! And it gives them permission to do...

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #self-care #self-acceptance
August 14 2016
Parenting
Love

How My Marriage Changed After My Son Died

What I learned through the loss of my son.

#love #relationships #death
August 21 2014

How I Learned To Talk About My Son's Death

A few weeks ago, I was on the phone with a business acquaintance. As our conversation unfolded, she cautiously asked about my son’s death, and so I...

#love #death #communication #parenting
June 26 2014