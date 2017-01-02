5 Articles by Paula Stephens, M.A., RYT-200
The Truth About The Physical Effects Heartbreak
Remember to take care of your body through grief.
January 2 2017
5 Ways To Create Meaning In Your Life — No Matter The Circumstance
"When we step into our authenticity and live rooted in resilience against outside influences, people dig that shit! And it gives them permission to do...
August 14 2016
What I Wish Other People Understood About Losing A Child
Here's my story.
March 23 2015
How My Marriage Changed After My Son Died
What I learned through the loss of my son.
August 21 2014
How I Learned To Talk About My Son's Death
A few weeks ago, I was on the phone with a business acquaintance. As our conversation unfolded, she cautiously asked about my son’s death, and so I...
June 26 2014