4 Articles by Paige Padgett

5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....

December 11 2015
The 80/20 Rule: What It Is + Why You Should Apply It To Your Beauty Routine

Cheating once in a while makes dieting easier and more enjoyable, and you are more likely to stick to a diet. Your beauty diet is no different.

September 30 2015
5 Rules To Follow When Shopping For Green Beauty Products

Simple rules for reading ingredient labels.

September 23 2015

5 Ridiculously Simple Ways To Look Like You've Had The Best Sleep Of Your Life

Have you been partying like a rock star or moonlighting and burning the candle at both ends? If so, you are in good company. We have all been there....

September 15 2015