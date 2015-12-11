4 Articles by Paige Padgett
Paige Padgett
5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes
When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....
Paige Padgett
December 11 2015
The 80/20 Rule: What It Is + Why You Should Apply It To Your Beauty Routine
Cheating once in a while makes dieting easier and more enjoyable, and you are more likely to stick to a diet. Your beauty diet is no different.
Paige Padgett
September 30 2015
5 Rules To Follow When Shopping For Green Beauty Products
Simple rules for reading ingredient labels.
Paige Padgett
September 23 2015
5 Ridiculously Simple Ways To Look Like You've Had The Best Sleep Of Your Life
Have you been partying like a rock star or moonlighting and burning the candle at both ends? If so, you are in good company. We have all been there....
Paige Padgett
September 15 2015