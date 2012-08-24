4 Articles by Noelle Beaugureau
How to Make Yoga Your Personal Refuge
Take that first deep breath and know in your heart you have come home.
August 24 2012
8 Amazing Yogic Quotations and Reflections
As a self-confessed quote-aholic I am continuously inspired by quotes by great leaders, thinkers, and spiritual teachers.
June 28 2012
An Offering of the Heart: Expanding Compassion While Exploring Challenging Asanas
Gaining complete acceptance of yourself through yoga.
October 4 2011
A Practice of Surrender and Trust: A Journey into Gravity-Defying Yoga Postures
The process of surrender is essential while learning challenging poses.
August 15 2011