Nicole Geraci
Nicole Geraci is a Certified Health Coach, writer, raw food chef and motivational speaker who lives on the shores of Lake Ontario in Western New York. She travels extensively leading workshops inspiring others to achieve better health through whole foods and plant- based alternatives. She has created personalized health and wellness programs and is a Certified GreenSmoothieGirl Health Coach. Nicole is currently working on her first book about her personal journey overcoming auto-immune disease.