Nicole Cardoza is a yogi working on her balance skills, on and off the mat. As the founder of Yoga Foster, a nonprofit that brings free, creativity-based kids yoga to youth in NYC, she spends much of her time advocating for creativity and play in youth and training kids yoga volunteers for their programs. She also works in digital strategy, helping clients understand how to connect in emerging technology. She’ll skip yoga to cook with friends, take a trip, or blog at Yoga For Coders or thekarmayogi.org. You can learn more about her work in NYC at yogafoster.org and follow her journey through it all on Twitter.