Health Coach

Nicole Beardsley is an Occupational Therapist, Health Coach and founder of The Happy Parent Project. Through her signature coaching program '12 Steps to a Healthy Family' she supports busy Mums to get organised, healthy and happy. The ethos of The Happy Parent Project is that as parents we are the gatekeeper for our family and to have a happy and healthy family we must first be healthy and happy parents. Nicole uses specialized Occupational Therapy tools to support parents to organize their day and achieve their business, health and lifestyle goals. She then teaches parents how to cook wholesome, allergy friendly meals, boost their family’s immune system and energy, balance their hormones and get back their spark for life.