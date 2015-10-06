26 Articles by Nathalie Chantal de Ahna

Functional Food

The Only 3 Truths You Need To Find The Diet That's Best For You

All that matters is how you and your body react to the individual strategies you choose to be healthy.

#food as medicine #food
October 6 2015

6 Reasons To Eat More Cacao Nibs (Woot-Woot!)

I'm not a big fan of dark chocolate. In fact, I'd rather go with no chocolate at all than torturing my taste buds with a chunk of pure bitterness.

#cacao #food as medicine #food
September 1 2015
Functional Food

5 Reasons To Eat Blueberries Every Day (If You Aren't Already)

Whether you eat blueberries straight from the bush or use them in delicious salads, breakfast or desserts, chances are, you should be eating more of...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
August 17 2015

Folic Acid: Why You Need It + How To Get Enough

One of the first things couples come across when doing pregnancy nutrient research is folic acid, which is known to facilitate conception, improve...

#food as medicine #food
July 11 2015

26 Tricks To Detox Your Home & Body

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that the better we care for our body, the better we look and feel. One way to treat yourself...

#detox #home
June 8 2015

10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Zinc

Do you have acne? Do you frequently catch colds that take ages to heal? Have trouble sleeping? These could be signs that you're among the 12% of...

#nutrition #food as medicine #zinc
June 2 2015

30 Tricks I Use To Maintain A Weight I Love (Without Depriving Myself)

Losing weight and keeping it off used to be a real struggle for me. I've dabbled in the South Beach Diet, Weight Watchers, The Zone, and Atkins. I...

#weight loss #weight loss success
May 20 2015

A DIY Treatment For Smoother, Happier Feet

After hiding our feet in thick socks and boots all the winter, our heels and toes probably aren't looking their best right about now. Scratchy, dry...

#beauty #skin #coconut oil
May 8 2015

Is Your Skin Wrinkled, Dry, Red Or Itchy? Try This Holistic Treatment

In my work as a holistic nutritionist and natural weight loss expert, I often coach people who have been struggling with their weight and general...

#healing #beauty #relaxation #skin #detox
August 29 2014

DIY: Make Your Own Toxin-Free Perfume!

As a holistic health coach and natural weight loss expert, I often work with people who are completely off balance both physically and emotionally. To...

#toxic #beauty #hormones #detox
August 20 2014

DIY: An All-Natural Air Freshener

As a holistic health coach and natural weight loss expert, I help people reinstate both physical and emotional balance in their life. Whenever I tell...

#toxic #beauty #cleanse #essential oils
August 11 2014

An All-Natural Treatment That Cleared Up My Skin

As a specialized nutritionist additionally trained in homeopathy and herbal medicine, I'm all about natural skin solutions. My own skin used to be...

#healing #beauty #wellness #skin #detox
July 19 2014

An All-Natural Secret For Radiant, Glowing Skin

As a specialized nutritionist additionally trained in homeopathy and herbal medicine, I love all-natural remedies. Especially when it comes to...

#beauty #wellness #skin #remedy #aging
July 6 2014

3 Signs You're Stuck In Old Behavior Patterns

As a specialized nutritionist and mindfulness coach, I often meet people with all kinds of worries. Many of them are struggling with their weight,...

#relationships #stress #change #personal growth #weight loss
June 6 2014

DIY: Best Nontoxic Sunscreeen Ever

I probably don't need to tell you that regular sunscreen is potentially full of toxins which can do more harm than good. Of course, certain organic...

#beauty #skin #cancer
May 28 2014

5 Ways To Make Everyone Want To Be Around You

We live in a world where people often think you have to be really pretty, slim, witty and smart to succeed in life. To get your dream partner. Your...

#happiness #personal growth #goal setting
May 1 2014

How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted

Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...

#manifestation #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
April 4 2014
Recipes

Overfed But Undernourished? 9 Signs You're Nutrient Deficient

As a nutritionist, I know one thing's for sure: the road to chronic disease often begins on our plate! While many people turn to pills for relief, the...

#nutrition #hormones #insomnia
January 30 2014

The Perfect Tonic To Manage Weight & Boost Energy

A little while ago, I was talking to someone who had been struggling with cravings for as long as he could remember.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #weight loss #healthy foods #food
December 25 2013