Natalie Jill, LMSN, is the author of Natalie Jill’s 7-Day Jump Start: Unprocess Your Diet with Super Easy Recipes and the author of the new book Aging In Reverse. The founder, owner, and CEO of Natalie Jill Fitness, she holds a degree in Health and Human Performance from the University of Maryland and is a Licensed Master Sports Nutritionist and Functional Fitness Trainer. She has graced the covers of Woman’s World and Muscle & Fitness Hers, and was named to Greatest.com’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in Health & Fitness. She lives in Southern California.