Contributing writer

Natalie Digate Muth, MD, MPH, RDN, FAAP is an American Academy of Pediatrics Spokesperson, dual board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine physician and registered dietitian. She graduated from UCLA with majors in psychology and physiological sciences with college honors, summa cum laude, and Phi Beta Kappa. She earned a Master of Public Health in nutrition at University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill completing her master thesis on childhood obesity screening in schools based on her work at the CDC’s Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity. She graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, where she was awarded the Davis Pediatric Student Scholar, recognition given to the most promising medical student planning to specialize in pediatrics.

Natalie Muth is the author of five books and over 100 publications and several book chapters, and The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Parents, Real Simple, NPR, CNN and more have interviewed for her expertise in developing healthy family routines, nutrition and physical activity.