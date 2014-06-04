19 Articles by Nadya Andreeva

Nadya Andreeva

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

#tea #breathing #gratitude #wellness #healthy foods
June 4 2014
Recipes

7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion

Add these seven happy belly foods to your diet.

#gut health #inflammation
March 6 2014

3 Easy Recipes To Heal Your Gut

Our digestion determines the health of each cell in our body. Strong efficient digestion equals great energy, glowing skin, deep sleep, and good mood....

#healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
February 26 2014
Integrative Health
Food Trends

7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired

Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.

#constipation #Ayurveda #slideshows #digestion #food
December 2 2013

3 Eating Habits That Could Be Making You Gain Weight & Bloat

In my wellness coaching practice, I work mostly with women who already know a lot about healthy eating. They try to eat lots of vegetables,...

#constipation #Ayurveda #wellness #digestion #food
November 6 2013

6 Lessons From Yoga That Will Help You Create A Fulfilling Business

A lot of what we learn in yoga can be applied off the mat, including in business.

#work #personal growth #yoga #yoga philosophy
August 28 2013

Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks

The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
July 18 2013
Healthy Weight

How I Accidentally Lost Weight By Taking Naps And Eating Crepes

How can giving up green juice and having more dairy, sweets, and bread lead to weight...

#breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #weight loss #yoga
January 30 2013
Food Trends

7 Ayurvedic Experts Give Us the Scoop on Juicing

Juice cleanses are becoming more and more popular day by day. As a nation that loves novelty, we embraced the newly found panacea and categorically...

#Ayurveda #wellness #vegetarian #cleanse #detox
July 12 2012
Integrative Health

Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping

100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.

#healing #Ayurveda #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
June 8 2012
Recipes
Routines
Wellness Trends

How to Cure Bad Colon Karma

Ayurvedic guidelines are pretty straightforward, but implementing them in real life can get pretty confusing at times.

#Ayurveda #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
January 18 2012
Integrative Health
Recipes

Healthy Power Baklava

An energy boosting and muscle nourishing snack.

#new york city #healthy recipes #food
August 25 2011
Integrative Health
Functional Food

The Best Pre- and Post-Yoga Snacks

What would a smart, modern yogi do when they're rushing from work to a 7pm class to ensure that dinner is not the only thing they're thinking of...

#Ayurveda #yoga #healthy foods #food #grocery shopping
May 6 2011
Functional Food

3 Ayurvedic Tips for Healthy Digestion

According to Ayurveda, healthy digestion is a cornerstone of good health.

#Ayurveda #new york city #wellness #organic food #healthy foods
August 5 2010