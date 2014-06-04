19 Articles by Nadya Andreeva
Nadya Andreeva
Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity
We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...
7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion
Add these seven happy belly foods to your diet.
3 Easy Recipes To Heal Your Gut
Our digestion determines the health of each cell in our body. Strong efficient digestion equals great energy, glowing skin, deep sleep, and good mood....
12 Tips To Prevent Bloating
Nobody likes to feel bloated!
7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired
Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.
3 Eating Habits That Could Be Making You Gain Weight & Bloat
In my wellness coaching practice, I work mostly with women who already know a lot about healthy eating. They try to eat lots of vegetables,...
6 Lessons From Yoga That Will Help You Create A Fulfilling Business
A lot of what we learn in yoga can be applied off the mat, including in business.
Cool Off With These 5 Healthy Summer Drinks
The state of your body is largely determined by the state of your digestion. If your digestion is assimilating nutrients, your body is building...
How I Accidentally Lost Weight By Taking Naps And Eating Crepes
How can giving up green juice and having more dairy, sweets, and bread lead to weight...
7 Ayurvedic Experts Give Us the Scoop on Juicing
Juice cleanses are becoming more and more popular day by day. As a nation that loves novelty, we embraced the newly found panacea and categorically...
Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping
100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.
What You Need to Know About Smoothies
All smoothies are NOT created equal.
3 Ways Yoga Makes You Better in Bed
Hello, bodily awareness.
How to Cure Bad Colon Karma
Ayurvedic guidelines are pretty straightforward, but implementing them in real life can get pretty confusing at times.
A Baked Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away
How to eat an apple to balance your Vata.
Healthy Power Baklava
An energy boosting and muscle nourishing snack.
Q & A with Ayurveda Expert Dr. Vasant Lad
Dr. Vasant Lad talks about Ayurveda.
The Best Pre- and Post-Yoga Snacks
What would a smart, modern yogi do when they're rushing from work to a 7pm class to ensure that dinner is not the only thing they're thinking of...
3 Ayurvedic Tips for Healthy Digestion
According to Ayurveda, healthy digestion is a cornerstone of good health.