2 Articles by Mikaela Reuben

Eat Real With This Festive Quinoa & Kale Bowl

What if I told you that eating this delicious warm quinoa could actually make you feel more energized, keep you satisfied for longer, and taste...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
December 1 2014

Anti-Inflammatory Coconut-Turmeric Cauliflower (Vegan)

This Turmeric-Coconut Cauliflower is inspired by Thai flavors and finished with turmeric powder — an important anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
April 2 2014