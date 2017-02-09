4 Articles by Michelle D’Avella
Giving Too Much Of Yourself? How I Learned To Make Boundaries For My Emotional Health
You don't lose yourself in a single moment. It's happening bit by bit, day by day. It happens every single time you choose not to honor yourself.
February 9 2017
Why Releasing Buried Emotions Is The Key To Metaphysical Healing
"Deep down, I believe I am a fraud. People don't get me. I am all alone. If I let myself continue to believe that, I'll be stuck forever."
November 7 2016
7 Secrets Of Forgiving Even The Deepest Betrayals
Yes, it IS possible to let go of resentment, grief, and pain. Just remember these seven things.
August 26 2016
5 Easy Rituals To Start Your Day With Energy & Joy
Taking a few minutes to serve the mind, body, and soul as soon as we rise is an act of dedication to our well-being, worth, and health.
January 7 2015