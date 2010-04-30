158 Articles by Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
Low Lunge: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the low lunge.
Lizard Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of lizard pose.
Eagle Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of eagle pose.
Chair Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of chair pose.
Tree Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of tree pose.
Reverse Warrior Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the reverse warrior pose.
Warrior III Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
How to do Warrior III.
Warrior II Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Warrior II.
Warrior I Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates Warrior I.
Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the half moon pose.
Downward Dog Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Downward Dog.
How To Do A Forearm Stand With Michael Taylor
In our yoga poses for beginners series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a Forearm Stand.
Basic Yoga Pose Sequence with Michael Taylor
In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do a basic yoga sequence.
How to Do Warrior II Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)
In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do Warrior II pose.
How to Do High Lunge Pose with Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do High Lunge.
Hop Forward Out of Downward Dog Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)
How to hop forward out of downward dog pose
How to Do Upward Dog Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)
How to Do Upward Dog Pose
How to Do Downward Dog Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)
How to Do Downward Dog Pose