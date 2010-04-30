158 Articles by Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor

Routines

Low Lunge: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the low lunge.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines
Routines
Routines
Routines
Routines

Reverse Warrior Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reverse warrior pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines
Routines

Warrior II Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Warrior II.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines

Warrior I Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates Warrior I.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines

Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the half moon pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines

Downward Dog Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Downward Dog.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010

How To Do A Forearm Stand With Michael Taylor

In our yoga poses for beginners series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a Forearm Stand.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 29 2010

Basic Yoga Pose Sequence with Michael Taylor

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do a basic yoga sequence.

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses video #yoga poses #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 26 2010

How to Do Warrior II Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do Warrior II pose.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 23 2010

How to Do High Lunge Pose with Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do High Lunge.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 21 2010