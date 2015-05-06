4 Articles by Meredith Nordhem
4 Reasons To Meditate On A Plane (And How To Do It)
Mindfulness doesn't have to stop at cruising altitude
May 6 2015
Why I Didn't Invite Family Or Friends To My Wedding
We went on a weddingmoon instead.
November 12 2014
The Best Vegan Alfredo Sauce You'll Ever Make
This pasta sauce is rich, decadent, oh so creamy ... and it’s vegan.
January 26 2014
5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work
Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?
January 16 2014