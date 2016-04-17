8 Articles by Melissa Rousseau

Melissa Rousseau

Mental Health

6 Holistic Techniques I Use To Soothe My Stress & Anxiety

From calming tonics to soothing teas, we've got you covered.

#Herbs #holistic healing #mind body connection
Melissa Rousseau
April 17 2016

A Tasty Turmeric Latte For Immunity

All hail the healing superpower of turmeric.

#Herbs #holistic healing #recipes
Melissa Rousseau
April 5 2016
Recipes

3 Solar-Infused Honey Recipes For Immunity

Feel free to play around with the ingredients and measurements to create your own heavy-duty honey arsenal.

#recipes #immunity
Melissa Rousseau
April 2 2016

Chocolate Chia Pudding With Healing Aloe

It's HOT. So I'm infusing all of my juices, smoothies, and foods with ALOE to get some deep hydration, along with the added benefits of intestinal...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Melissa Rousseau
July 28 2014

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Sun Dressing (Gluten-Free Recipe)

Turmeric is getting some well-deserved attention these days. I love it for all its amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and detoxifying...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #olive oil #turmeric #healthy foods
Melissa Rousseau
May 15 2013
Personal Growth
Beauty

6 Green Beauty Recipes Straight From Your Kitchen

Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs everything we put on it directly into our bloodstreams.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Melissa Rousseau
May 29 2012
Personal Growth

8 Tips for Understanding Grief and Rediscovering Gratitude in Times of Loss

Certain patterns of knowledge and tools that were imperative to my healing.

#healing #relationships #nature #gratitude #meditation
Melissa Rousseau
May 4 2012