Melissa Coloton is recent graduate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and holds a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from High Point University and a master’s degree in adult education with an emphasis on health professions from North Carolina State University.

Melissa focuses her coaching business on health and wellness, primarily on body image issues. She currently resides in Pinehurst, North Carolina In her free time, Melissa enjoys outdoor activities such as walking, road and mountain cycling, and gardening. In addition, she displays her passion for and commitment to the community through various non-profit work, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Team in Training, The American Diabetes Association, The American Cancer Society, and Warrior Rising.

