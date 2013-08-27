3 Articles by Melanie Klein
Why Body Image Isn't Just A Feminist Issue
I didn’t want to be seen in junior high school. I’d hide under baggy t-shirts, walk with my shoulders hunched forward, eyes focused on the ground and...
August 27 2013
A Look at How Yoga Became a Tool for Women's Empowerment and Activism
"Yoga is one of the most politically subversive activities of our time.”
December 12 2012
How Yoga Changed My Mind (And My Relationship to My Body)
The body as a source of joy and vitality was an alien concept most of my life.
October 23 2012