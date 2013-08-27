3 Articles by Melanie Klein

Melanie Klein

Why Body Image Isn't Just A Feminist Issue

I didn’t want to be seen in junior high school. I’d hide under baggy t-shirts, walk with my shoulders hunched forward, eyes focused on the ground and...

#eating disorder #wellness #feminism #personal growth #body image
Melanie Klein
August 27 2013
Personal Growth

A Look at How Yoga Became a Tool for Women's Empowerment and Activism

"Yoga is one of the most politically subversive activities of our time.”

#mindfulness #authenticity #feminism #yoga
Melanie Klein
December 12 2012
Personal Growth

How Yoga Changed My Mind (And My Relationship to My Body)

The body as a source of joy and vitality was an alien concept most of my life.

#personal growth #yoga #body image
Melanie Klein
October 23 2012