30 Articles by Meghan Telpner
Meghan Telpner
7 Pantry Staples That Moonlight As Beauty Products
Want your food to do double duty? These 7 are high in nutrition and will boost your beauty.
I'm a Nutritionist. Here's How I Boost My Happiness When It's Cold Outside
Shake off the winter blues with these simple steps.
4 Stress-Busting Foods To Serve At Every Gathering
Holidays overwhelming you? Load up your plate with these stress-fighting foods.
6 Ways To Sneak Nutrition Into Your Holiday Meals
Holiday meals can be healthy, you just have to get stealthy.
Sidestep Cold & Flu Season With These 5 Strategies
Think a seasonal cold is unavoidable? Not so! Follow these simple steps to cut your chances of getting sick.
I'm A Nutritionist. Here's Why I Don't Believe In "Everything In Moderation"
Some things are meant for the "never ever" category.
The 4 Ingredients You Should Always Avoid In Your Beauty Products
Make sure they're not in your favorite bottles.
I Finally Stopped Trying To Change My Body. Here's How
At five feet tall, I’m short. There is no gap between my thighs, and there never has been. I have some extra softness at the hips. And I'm OK with...
5 Easy Ways To Get Happier ASAP
Happiness is like a muscle — the more you work it, the stronger it becomes.
4 Foods You Thought Were Evil But Are Actually Good For You: A Nutritionist Explains
For years, we were told that fats are really, really bad for us. Of course, now we know that's not always true. As a nutritionist, here are my four...
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Writing Love Letters (According To Science)
In honor of Valentine's Day, here's what you should know about the many benefits to penning a love note — from reducing stress to lowering...
How To Actually Drink More Water Every Day (Even If You Hate It)
As a nutritionist, people constantly ask me what's the best supplement, food, or superfood they should include to achieve optimal health.
Make This Quiche For Brunch (Vegan + Paleo Options!)
More often than not, we make brunch at home. And every time we do, my husband says, "You couldn’t get this in a restaurant." Or he likes to play the...
Raw Creamy Zucchini Hummus
For those of you who are hummus junkies but sometimes find the chickpea part of hummus a little heavy or tough on the tummy — this one’s for you. It’s...
One-Pot Meal: Miso Hungry Soup
This soup (an exclusive preview from my cookbook!) is one of the go-to standard staples in my house and has been a longtime love of mine. It’s very...
7 Things You Should Do Every Day For Your Breasts
How often do you think about the health of your breasts? I mean, really think about them? I don’t mean wondering if they’re too small, too big, too...
I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are The Health Myths I'm Sick Of Hearing
Every day in the news, we see health stories that evoke confusion, fear, and self-doubt. One day, a particular food is the best thing for you — and...
7 Ways To Detox Every Day (That Don't Involve Juicing)
I find that our bodies are happiest and healthiest when we offer support with smart detox strategies. But detoxing and cleansing isn't just for the...
How To Get Some Sunshine (But Still Protect Your Skin)
We’ve been told for decades that we need to slather ourselves with sunscreen all day long — whether it’s sunny or cloudy, winter or summer — in order...