Megan Devine is the author of It's OK That You're Not OK. Find her at refugeingrief.com for grief support and community.

A Pacific Northwest writer, speaker, and grief advocate, she is the founder of Refuge in Grief, a hub of grief education and outreach, where she leads people through some of the most devastating times of their lives. Together with her team, she facilitates a growing catalog of courses, events, and trainings to help grieving people and those who wish to support them learn the skills they need to carry pain that cannot be fixed. She has been featured widely in the media, including the New York Times, NPR, Bustle magazine, Modern Loss, and in dozens of podcasts and radio appearances.