Contributing writer

Maye Musk is an international supermodel, registered dietitian-nutritionist, and worldwide speaker. She is frequently featured in major fashion magazines such as Vanity Fair, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and Allure and on the cover of New York Magazine among others. Also the mother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk, she has been a model for 50 years, and the New York Post asserted her self-earned fame by declaring she is "a star in her own right"She is also the author of the recent book, A Woman Makes A Plan. Born in Canada, Maye lived in South Africa for several years and now resides in Los Angeles.