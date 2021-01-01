Martine Holston believes the world needs visionaries — they propel our evolution. Each vision that comes to life is fundamental to our collective expansion. As a Vision Cartographer (and consultant to visionaries), she's been featured on The Daily Love, Tiny Buddha, MindBodyGreen, Live in the Grey, and Brazen Careerist. When she's not creating strategy maps for visionaries, Martine is zipping up and down the California coast running through vineyards, hiking through forests, and doing yoga on the beach. She is currently offering Vision Compass Sessions to help entrepreneurs and small business owners find their True North and visually represent their brand values. Spend some time exploring how creative strategy maps can help get you where you want to go at visioncartography.com.