Board-certified neurosurgeon

Mark McLaughlin, M.D., is a practicing board-certified neurosurgeon, a national media commentator, and author of the book Cognitive Dominance: A Brain Surgeon’s Quest to Outthink Fear. He is the founder of Princeton Brain, Spine, and Sports Medicine where he practices surgery focusing on trigeminal neuralgia and cervical spine surgery. McLaughlin is also a thought leader and keynote speaker in performance enhancement and physician hospital relations. His interests extend beyond medicine and speaking engagements. McLaughlin coaches youth wrestling and he co-founded Trenton Youth Wrestling, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing inner city boys and girls with skills gained through wrestling and working with mentors.