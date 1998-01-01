Contributing writers

David L. Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM, and Mark Bittman are co-authors of the book, How to Eat: All Your Food and Diet Questions Answered.



Mark is the author of 30 books, including the How to Cook Everything series and the #1 New York Times bestseller VB6: Eat Vegan Before 6:00 to Lose Weight and Restore Your Health...for Good. He was a food journalist and columnist, opinion columnist, and the lead magazine food writer at the New York Times, where he started writing in 1984 and stayed for 30 years. Mark has starred in four television series, including Showtime’s Emmy-winning Years of Living Dangerously. He is a longtime TODAY regular and has made hundreds of television, radio, and podcast appearances, including on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RealTime with Bill Maher, and CBS’s The Dish; plus NPR’s All Things Considered, Fresh Air, and Morning Edition. Mark has written for countless publications and spoken at dozens of universities and conferences; his 2007 TED talk, “What’s wrong with what we eat,” has almost five million views. He was distinguished fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, and a fellow at the Union of Concerned Scientists. He has received six James Beard Awards and an IACP Award.

David is a board-certified specialist in Preventive Medicine/Public Health and the founding director (1998-2019) of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, Past-President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Founder/President of the True Health Initiative, and Founder/CEO of Diet ID, Inc. He earned his BA degree from Dartmouth College (1984); his MD from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1988); and his MPH from the Yale University School of Public Health (1993). The recipient of many awards for his contributions to public health, he has received three honorary doctorates. He holds 5 US patents, with others pending. He invented the research methods known as “evidence mapping” and “evidence threshold pathway mapping;” is the principal inventor of the Overall Nutritional Quality Index (ONQI™) algorithm; and invented the first fundamentally new dietary intake assessment method in decades, called Diet Quality Photo Navigation.