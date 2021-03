Marina Daniell is the founder of staple life, an inspiring blog for women about simple living—doing less, so you can live more without making sacrifices. A dedicated Bikram Yogi, lover of fashion, beauty and food; when she isn’t in the hot room she can be found rolling fresh gnocchi or pasta for her family (yum!), whipping up beauty products with items from her fridge and running from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach with her boyfriend.