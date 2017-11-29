4 Articles by Marie Reginato
Marie Reginato
The Ultimate Guide To Making Healthy Smoothies For Any Season
These healing drinks belong in your daily diet. Here's how to make them.
Marie Reginato
November 29 2017
I Tried The Trendy Clean Program & It Completely Changed My Relationship With Food
3 weeks with no dairy, caffeine, gluten, and way more.
Marie Reginato
August 24 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Habit
I Completely Transformed My Health By Taking One Simple Test. Here's Why You Need To Try It, Too
"One-size-fits-all" diets don't work; here's how personalized blood and genetic testing can help you find the perfect way of eating for you.
Marie Reginato
May 31 2017
This Vegetable Paella Is A Dinner Party In A Pan
Throw a fiesta with this vegan crowd-pleaser.
Marie Reginato
October 25 2016