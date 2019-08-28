11 Articles by Marianne Gordon

Marianne Gordon

Home
Home

Kids Need Feng Shui Too! 10 Expert-Approved Tips For A Peaceful Nursery

It's all about bringing things down to the child's level.

#sleep #feng shui #motherhood
Marianne Gordon
August 28 2019
Home
Home

Feng Shui For Your Living Room: The Top Do's & Don'ts

The living room is the main gathering place of the home, and it should therefore emit a calm, harmonious energy.

#feng shui
Marianne Gordon
February 15 2018
Home

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: What To Do & What Not To Do

Learn to maximize feng shui so your bedroom can reach its full potential.

#mbgsupplements #feng shui
Marianne Gordon
February 10 2018
Home

These Feng Shui Principles Will Help You Deal With Anxiety & Worry

They actually have *nothing* to do with home design.

#feng shui
Marianne Gordon
December 19 2017
Home

The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP

If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.

#feng shui #feng shui tips #home designs #home
Marianne Gordon
September 28 2017
Home
Home
Home