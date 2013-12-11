5 Articles by Maria Marlowe

Why Vitamin C Won't Cure Your Cold (And What Will)

Contrary to popular belief, mega-doses of vitamin C are not the best way to get over a cold. While vitamin C supplementation does support the immune...

#stress #ginger #Vitamin C #immunity #zinc
December 11 2013

Do You REALLY Need To Go On A Juice Fast?

Juice fasting has become trendy, with whole offices undertaking group cleanses, and juice shops constantly posting photos of the latest celebrity to...

#caffeine #cleanse #detox #juicing #healthy foods
May 28 2013
Beauty

5 Foods That Make Your Skin Glow

Who doesn’t want a glowing, radiant complexion?

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #skin #superfoods
March 28 2013
Love

Why Vegans Make Better Lovers

Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?

#love #relationships #sex #vegan
February 4 2013
Functional Food

9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You

Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!

#slideshows #inflammation #wellness #remedy #detox
November 23 2012