5 Articles by Maria Marlowe
Maria Marlowe
Why Vitamin C Won't Cure Your Cold (And What Will)
Contrary to popular belief, mega-doses of vitamin C are not the best way to get over a cold. While vitamin C supplementation does support the immune...
Maria Marlowe
December 11 2013
Do You REALLY Need To Go On A Juice Fast?
Juice fasting has become trendy, with whole offices undertaking group cleanses, and juice shops constantly posting photos of the latest celebrity to...
Maria Marlowe
May 28 2013
5 Foods That Make Your Skin Glow
Who doesn’t want a glowing, radiant complexion?
Maria Marlowe
March 28 2013
Why Vegans Make Better Lovers
Did you know eating a vegan diet can help with your love life, too?
Maria Marlowe
February 4 2013
9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You
Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!
Maria Marlowe
November 23 2012