Maria Benardis

A Kale + Quinoa Spin On A Greek Classic

Kale is the ancient member of the cabbage family and was widely consumed in ancient Greece. It was and still is used for medicinal purposes. To the...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #kale #food
March 28 2015
Personal Growth

10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible

When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #wellness #meat
June 6 2014

5 Health Lessons We Can Learn From The Greeks

The word "diet" comes from the ancient Greek “diaita,” which means "the way of life." In Ancient Greece, a diet was about good health, not radical...

#anxiety #balance #wellness #healthy foods #food
November 12 2013