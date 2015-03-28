4 Articles by Maria Benardis
A Kale + Quinoa Spin On A Greek Classic
Kale is the ancient member of the cabbage family and was widely consumed in ancient Greece. It was and still is used for medicinal purposes. To the...
March 28 2015
10 Happiness Lessons We Can Learn From The Ancient Greeks
Tools to live a joyous and peaceful life.
October 14 2014
10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible
When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...
June 6 2014
5 Health Lessons We Can Learn From The Greeks
The word "diet" comes from the ancient Greek “diaita,” which means "the way of life." In Ancient Greece, a diet was about good health, not radical...
November 12 2013