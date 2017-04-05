3 Articles by Maggie Mahboubian
Maggie Mahboubian
A DIY Perfume That'll Make You Smell Like Sunshine
Spring smells are louder, last longer, and can fully bloom under your nose!
Maggie Mahboubian
April 5 2017
How To Manifest Your Dreams With Natural Perfume
Perfume can allow the mind to drift and shift, especially when the body is powering down. It can establish a pre-dream state and help make a...
Maggie Mahboubian
February 6 2017
How To Stay Warm With Fragrance. A Botanical Perfumer Shares Her Secrets
This is the time to wear cozy sweaters, throw another log onto the fire and sip hot soup, but there's another way to stay warm that's often...
Maggie Mahboubian
January 16 2017