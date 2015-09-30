2 Articles by Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
What I Tell Every Yoga Teacher Who Wants To Advance To The Next Level
As you consider the advancement of your education, exercise your yogi-ness and look inward for answers and define your objectives.
Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
September 30 2015
Want To Teach Yoga? Here's How To Build A Standout Resume
Before taking the leap into the apparel industry and starting my own company, I worked at a big name yoga company for eight years. Part of my job was...
Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
April 14 2015