What I Tell Every Yoga Teacher Who Wants To Advance To The Next Level

As you consider the advancement of your education, exercise your yogi-ness and look inward for answers and define your objectives.

September 30 2015
Want To Teach Yoga? Here's How To Build A Standout Resume

Before taking the leap into the apparel industry and starting my own company, I worked at a big name yoga company for eight years. Part of my job was...

April 14 2015