429 Articles by Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner
I Tried Aztec Secret — Amazon's Most Popular, Natural $11 Mask
It has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Best Natural Beauty Launches In February
There's a lot to choose from.
How To Do A Smoky Eye With Natural Makeup
Yes, you can. Hats off to Jessa Blades.
A Natural Bath Soak For Every Budget, Because Winter
Warm up your chilly winter bones.
These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge
9 Cannabis-Infused Face Oils For Every Skin Type
It's time to embrace the non-psychoactive powers of this healing plant.
Clear Scalp, Shiny Hair, Can't Lose—These Are The Best Natural, At-Home Treatments
Not to mention way more affordable than weekly trips to the salon.
I Have Dermatillomania. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stop Picking
Dermatillomania is an obsession with picking and popping your skin.
The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification
Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!
The Best Guided Journals For 2019
Our annual list has arrived.
How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself
Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.
10 New Clean Beauty Products That Just Landed At Sephora
It's becoming a mecca for clean beauty.
Best Body Products 2019 — Exfoliators, Body Washes, Scrubs & More
We've never been so excited about body wash before.
How Beauty's Top Experts Really Cope With Winter Skin Blues
A list of the products and practices to turn to when skin dries out.
I Tried Osteopathy For Headaches & Jaw Tension — Here's What Happened
I thought that gentle manipulation could never make a difference. Boy was I wrong.
7 Sex Health Products You'll Actually Want To Buy
The enterprising individuals behind the green beauty industry took matters into their own hands.
I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions
Our editor can't stop trying these newfangled beauty treatments.
Functional Fragrance — Does It Actually Work?
Functional fragrance is the latest beauty trend.
How To Layer Your Skin Care The Right Way
Doing it wrong may be hurting your skin. This rule of thumb will help you figure it out for yourself.
This Hair-Styling Technique Changed My Entire Face
It's called "hair carving." Here's everything you need to know.