429 Articles by Lindsay Kellner

Lindsay Kellner

Beauty

I Tried Aztec Secret — Amazon's Most Popular, Natural $11 Mask

It has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 27 2019
Beauty

The Best Natural Beauty Launches In February

There's a lot to choose from.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 26 2019
Beauty

How To Do A Smoky Eye With Natural Makeup

Yes, you can. Hats off to Jessa Blades.

#makeup
Lindsay Kellner
February 25 2019
Beauty

A Natural Bath Soak For Every Budget, Because Winter

Warm up your chilly winter bones.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 22 2019
Beauty

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

#makeup #skin care #toxins at home #organic
Lindsay Kellner
January 31 2019
Beauty

9 Cannabis-Infused Face Oils For Every Skin Type

It's time to embrace the non-psychoactive powers of this healing plant.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 17 2019
Beauty

Clear Scalp, Shiny Hair, Can't Lose—These Are The Best Natural, At-Home Treatments

Not to mention way more affordable than weekly trips to the salon.

#hair
Lindsay Kellner
January 10 2019
Beauty

I Have Dermatillomania. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stop Picking

Dermatillomania is an obsession with picking and popping your skin.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 9 2019
Beauty

The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2019
Personal Growth

The Best Guided Journals For 2019

Our annual list has arrived.

#journaling
Lindsay Kellner
January 3 2019
Beauty

How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself

Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 1 2019
Beauty

10 New Clean Beauty Products That Just Landed At Sephora

It's becoming a mecca for clean beauty.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 28 2018
Beauty

Best Body Products 2019 — Exfoliators, Body Washes, Scrubs & More

We've never been so excited about body wash before.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 27 2018
Beauty

How Beauty's Top Experts Really Cope With Winter Skin Blues

A list of the products and practices to turn to when skin dries out.

#skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 26 2018
Integrative Health

I Tried Osteopathy For Headaches & Jaw Tension — Here's What Happened

I thought that gentle manipulation could never make a difference. Boy was I wrong.

#headaches
Lindsay Kellner
December 24 2018
Beauty

7 Sex Health Products You'll Actually Want To Buy

The enterprising individuals behind the green beauty industry took matters into their own hands.

#skin care #sex
Lindsay Kellner
December 20 2018
Beauty

I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions

Our editor can't stop trying these newfangled beauty treatments.

#hair #beauty #skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 17 2018
Beauty

Functional Fragrance — Does It Actually Work?

Functional fragrance is the latest beauty trend.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 14 2018
Beauty

How To Layer Your Skin Care The Right Way

Doing it wrong may be hurting your skin. This rule of thumb will help you figure it out for yourself.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 12 2018
Beauty

This Hair-Styling Technique Changed My Entire Face

It's called "hair carving." Here's everything you need to know.

#hair
Lindsay Kellner
December 10 2018