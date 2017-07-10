424 Articles by Lindsay Kellner

Lindsay Kellner

Wellness Trends
Beauty

How To Grow Your Eyebrows Naturally

We like big brows and we cannot lie.

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Kellner
July 9 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 6, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a 101-year-old sprinter at the top of her game, art and mental illness, and the weird...

#news #news roundup #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
July 6 2017
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Outdoors

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22)

The top wellness news for June 22, 2017, including what happens to your brain on depression and a round of layoffs for mediation app, Headspace.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
June 22 2017
Beauty
Beauty
Wellness Trends
Women's Health
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
Beauty

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14)

All the wellness news you need to know, including color-changing healthy tattoos, the paradox of Hawaiian wildlife, and a new kind of masculinity.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
June 14 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 8)

All the wellness news you need to know, including the whales of NYC, another reason to love Hawaii, and why yoga teachers need a code of ethics.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
Wellness Trends

Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

#sleep #meditation #wellness #meditation tricks #yoga
Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
Food Trends