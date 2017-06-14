225 Articles by Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner
7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14)
All the wellness news you need to know, including color-changing healthy tattoos, the paradox of Hawaiian wildlife, and a new kind of masculinity.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 8)
All the wellness news you need to know, including the whales of NYC, another reason to love Hawaii, and why yoga teachers need a code of ethics.
Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know
One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.
Do You Really Need To Worry About Lectins? A Skeptic Asks All Of Your Burning Questions
Please don't take my nightshades away.
I Cut Dairy & Caffeine In Pursuit Of Crystal Clear Skin. Here's What Happened
I received lots of skin compliments the first week.
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety
Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.
10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)
All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer
Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...
The Issue With Adaptogens No One's Talking About
Is it possible to OD on adaptogens?
Live Like A Parisian With These 10 Wellness Tips From French Women
Rule of thumb: Don't try too hard.
I Tried Craniosacral Therapy To Heal My Flaky Scalp: Here's What Happened
Here's exactly what to expect.
Are Therapy Apps Legit? Here's What The Experts Say
Here are the pros and cons of texting with your therapist.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 11)
All the wellness news you need to know, including "noisy" knees, new research on falling asleep, and more evidence of the gut-brain connection.
Is Sparkling Water As Healthy As Regular Water?
We've always wanted to know.
7 Strategies To Reduce Brain Fog And Increase Mental Clarity
Clear minds, full hearts: can't lose.
Want To Manifest More Money? Make Sure You Have The Right Crystals
Quick rituals for cultivating all kinds of abundance.
I Tried Ganja Yoga & Here's What Happened
It's pretty dope.
Is Lagom The New Scandi Wellness Trend?
Take it with a grain of salt.
Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?
Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?
8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 30)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Hollywood's anorexia problem, the benefits of dancing, and the dangers of soda.