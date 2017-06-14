225 Articles by Lindsay Kellner

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14)

All the wellness news you need to know, including color-changing healthy tattoos, the paradox of Hawaiian wildlife, and a new kind of masculinity.

#news #news roundup
June 14 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 8)

All the wellness news you need to know, including the whales of NYC, another reason to love Hawaii, and why yoga teachers need a code of ethics.

#news #news roundup
June 8 2017
Wellness Trends

Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

#sleep #meditation #wellness #meditation tricks #yoga
June 8 2017
Food Trends
Beauty
Mental Health

10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

#journaling #yoga #Journey
June 1 2017

10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.

#news #news roundup #wellness
May 30 2017
Home

How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer

Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...

#declutter #wellness #home designs #home
May 29 2017
Wellness Trends
Travel
Wellness Trends

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 11)

All the wellness news you need to know, including "noisy" knees, new research on falling asleep, and more evidence of the gut-brain connection.

#sleep #fitness #news roundup #health #cancer
May 11 2017
Functional Food
Meditation
Spirituality
Meditation
Wellness Trends
Recovery

Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?

Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?

#sleep
April 10 2017
Wellness Trends

8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 30)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Hollywood's anorexia problem, the benefits of dancing, and the dangers of soda.

#news #news roundup
March 30 2017