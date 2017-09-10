55 Articles by Light Watkins
Light Watkins
Day 14: Here's How To Keep Your Meditation Practice Going Well Into The Future
Congrats! You made it!
Day 13: You're Almost There! Here's How To Track Your Progress
The difference between "progress" and "success."
Day 11: How To Deal With Strong Emotions That Arise During Meditation
What to do when meditation triggers anxiety, sadness, or other emotions.
Day 10: Handling Interruptions & Letting Go Of Expectations
"Don't start playing therapist with yourself in the middle of a meditation."
Day 9: The Best Time & Space To Meditate
Should you coffee before you meditate?
Day 8: How To Set An Intention For Your Meditations
Because what's a meditation without an intention?
Day 7: Everything You Need To Know About Mantras
Congratulations! You're halfway through!
Day 6: The Breathing Trick That Makes Meditation So Much Easier
Use breath as an anchor point.
Day 5: How Your Bodily State Affects Your Meditation
Learn how to deal with positive and negative thoughts during meditation.
Day 4: How To Deal With Intruding Thoughts
Don't overthink it!
Day 3: What Is The Best Posture For Meditation?
Fidgety? This will help.
Day 2: Everything You Need To Start A Meditation Practice
Here's how to set yourself up for success.
Day 1: Learning To Observe Your Thoughts — Without Judgment
Begin your meditation journey now.
How An LA Meditation Teacher Keeps His Calm All Day Long
A healthy lifestyle usually doesn't just happen overnight. It is often built slowly and intentionally by implementing one or two good habits at a...
How Meditation Finally Taught Me To Trust Myself
"It was as if I could see well beyond the horizon line—not necessarily to specifics but to a knowingness that I should follow my inner guidance."
30 Signs You're Benefiting From Meditation, Even If It Feels Like You're Not
Here are the signs that you're benefiting from your meditation practice, even if it doesn't feel like it.
The One Thing You Should Do If You're Having A Panic Attack
Here's what you should do the next time you have a panic attack.
4 Tiny Tweaks To Clear Anxious Energy + Turn Your Home Into A Zen Oasis
If you're feeling anxious, give your environment a makeover.
Feeling Anxious? These 5 Simple Tricks Could Help
If you can't seem to get rid of your anxiety, try these five simple tactics