55 Articles by Light Watkins

Light Watkins

Meditation

Day 13: You're Almost There! Here's How To Track Your Progress

The difference between "progress" and "success."

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 9 2017

Day 12: How To Measure Success

Am I a meditation master yet?

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 8 2017
Meditation

Day 11: How To Deal With Strong Emotions That Arise During Meditation

What to do when meditation triggers anxiety, sadness, or other emotions.

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 7 2017

Day 10: Handling Interruptions & Letting Go Of Expectations

"Don't start playing therapist with yourself in the middle of a meditation."

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 6 2017
Meditation

Day 9: The Best Time & Space To Meditate

Should you coffee before you meditate?

#mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 5 2017
Meditation

Day 8: How To Set An Intention For Your Meditations

Because what's a meditation without an intention?

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 4 2017
Meditation

Day 7: Everything You Need To Know About Mantras

Congratulations! You're halfway through!

#stress #mantras #brain
Light Watkins
September 3 2017
Meditation
Meditation

Day 5: How Your Bodily State Affects Your Meditation

Learn how to deal with positive and negative thoughts during meditation.

#meditation #mbgchallenge
Light Watkins
September 1 2017
Meditation
Meditation
Meditation

Day 2: Everything You Need To Start A Meditation Practice

Here's how to set yourself up for success.

#empowerment #stress
Light Watkins
August 29 2017
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

How An LA Meditation Teacher Keeps His Calm All Day Long

A healthy lifestyle usually doesn't just happen overnight. It is often built slowly and intentionally by implementing one or two good habits at a...

#Paleo #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Light Watkins
February 7 2017
Meditation

How Meditation Finally Taught Me To Trust Myself

"It was as if I could see well beyond the horizon line—not necessarily to specifics but to a knowingness that I should follow my inner guidance."

#stress #joy #confidence
Light Watkins
October 21 2016

30 Signs You're Benefiting From Meditation, Even If It Feels Like You're Not

Here are the signs that you're benefiting from your meditation practice, even if it doesn't feel like it.

#meditation #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
July 17 2016

The One Thing You Should Do If You're Having A Panic Attack

Here's what you should do the next time you have a panic attack.

#panic attack
Light Watkins
July 11 2016

4 Tiny Tweaks To Clear Anxious Energy + Turn Your Home Into A Zen Oasis

If you're feeling anxious, give your environment a makeover.

#anxiety
Light Watkins
July 8 2016

Feeling Anxious? These 5 Simple Tricks Could Help

If you can't seem to get rid of your anxiety, try these five simple tactics

#anxiety #meditation #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
July 7 2016