4 Articles by Liana Werner-Gray
3 Cancer-Fighting Foods You Should Be Eating (But Probably Haven't Heard Of)
It's time to start healing through food.
June 6 2019
Treat Yourself: A Detox Bath To Give You Glowing Skin
There are a variety of known ways for us to detox, but the general rule is "nutrition in, toxins out." One way I love to do it is with a weekly detox...
September 7 2015
Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple
Have you checked the ingredients in your mascara lately? If it's a conventional brand, you might see some ingredients you're one to avoid. Instead of...
August 24 2015
Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil
Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is...
March 16 2015