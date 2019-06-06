4 Articles by Liana Werner-Gray

Liana Werner-Gray

Functional Food

Treat Yourself: A Detox Bath To Give You Glowing Skin

There are a variety of known ways for us to detox, but the general rule is "nutrition in, toxins out." One way I love to do it is with a weekly detox...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin
Liana Werner-Gray
September 7 2015
Beauty

Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple

Have you checked the ingredients in your mascara lately? If it's a conventional brand, you might see some ingredients you're one to avoid. Instead of...

#makeup #skin care #coconut oil
Liana Werner-Gray
August 24 2015

Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil

Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is...

#toxic #beauty #wellness
Liana Werner-Gray
March 16 2015