Lena Elkins is a Millennial Business Coach and the host of the Facebook group, Millennial Go-Getters. A leading expert in the entrepreneurial marketing space, Lena teaches her community of over 15,000 subscribers about digital marketing and personal branding. Lena is the author of the e-book Reaching Richness and the creator of the popular online master course, Reaching Richness. She regularly writes for various publications on entrepreneurial success, such as Elite Daily, business.com, Foundr Magazine, and Social Media Today.