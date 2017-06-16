541 Articles by Leigh Weingus

Functional Food
Travel

Here's Exactly What To Pack On Your Summer Getaway

Your plane attire is about to get a serious upgrade.

#beauty #athleisure #style #travel
Leigh Weingus
June 14 2017

Why Summer Is The Best Time To Start Foam Rolling

This is the active recovery method you need in your life, stat.

#fitness #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
June 13 2017
Friendships
Meditation
Outdoors

7 Famous Runners On Their Reason For Lacing Up Their Sneakers Every Day

This will make you want to lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement.

#running
Leigh Weingus
June 7 2017
Meditation

How Much Yoga Is Too Much Yoga?

There really is such a thing. Let's talk about it.

#workout #fitness #yoga #yoga move #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
June 5 2017
Travel

The European City You're About To Add To Your Bucket List

Travel diaries is back for the season—and we're kicking things off with a bang.

#empowerment
Leigh Weingus
June 3 2017

8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 2)

All the wellness news you need to know, including how coffee can boost your workouts, how Ariel Winter is defending her "beach body," and the new...

#news #fitness #news roundup #body image #green living
Leigh Weingus
June 2 2017
Nature

The 17 Most Beautiful Day Hikes Around The World

Anyone want to go hiking in Cinque Terre?

#hiking
Leigh Weingus
June 2 2017
Outdoors
Outdoors

The Unexpected Benefit Of Exercise We All Need Right Now

No one thinks about it, but it's transformative.

#hiking
Leigh Weingus
May 30 2017
Travel
Motivation

Here's The Best Time Of Day To Exercise Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This could explain why you get the urge to exercise in the middle of the workday.

#yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
May 25 2017
Wellness Trends
Outdoors

Here's What The Best Runners Do When They Can't Take Another Step

"One foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other."

#running
Leigh Weingus
May 22 2017
Wellness Trends