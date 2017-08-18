541 Articles by Leigh Weingus
Want To Age Well? Having A Sense Of Purpose Is Crucial
It's time to set some goals.
Does Cardio Make You Gain Weight? Here's What The Experts Say
How to know if you should ditch the treadmill and start lifting weights.
Meet The Woman Getting To The Bottom Of Mental Illness In College Athletes
This ESPN reporter is determined to start the conversation.
You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Resilient Before Disaster Strikes. Here's How
A little laughter goes a long way.
Meet The First Woman To Summit One Of The Most Difficult Mountains In The World
Here's how she conquers every obstacle that comes her way.
The Outdoor Workout Nina Dobrev Can't Get Enough Of
"At the end of the day, it's all about balance"
This One Yoga Pose Will Work Wonders For Your Anxiety
Feel the tension drain straight out of your shoulders.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 11, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know including what an avocado a day will do for your heart health and why personal space is actually a science.
Is Extreme Exercise Really Harming Your Heart?
Two new studies take a closer look.
One Of The Biggest Struggles For Female Athletes? Getting Their Periods Back
The silent struggle we need to talk about more.
Consider Yourself Neurotic? Here's Some Good News
Turns out all that worrying might be a good thing.
How This Surfer's Near-Death Experience Taught Her To Trust Her Intuition
"If you don't visualize success for yourself, you won't achieve it."
I Did An Anti-Anxiety Diet For A Week. Here's What Happened
I've never slept better.
4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By
"It doesn't have to be super fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way."
The Psychology Behind 'The Cycflix' Will Make You Rethink Your Indoor Cycling Workout
Give this some thought before your next spin class.
The Science Is In, And Yes — Yoga Helps With Depression
Whether it's Bikram or Hatha, it works.
What I Learned From A Two-Month Spending Fast
I did so much more than save cash.
Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+
And they just landed a corporate sponsorship.
13 Real Women On The One Thing They Wish They'd Known Before Getting Married
"Above all, marry someone kind."