4 Articles by Leigh Stewart
Create A Dynamite Personal Yoga Practice In 10 Simple Steps
For years, I took for granted the convenience of walking to a yoga studio for my daily practice. Music humming in the background, mats freshly sprayed...
September 17 2013
Peanut Butter Oatmeal: The Ultimate Post-Workout Meal
Attention early morning yogis, runners, and exercise junkies! Searching for a way to feel replenished from a morning of sweat before you start the...
September 11 2013
5 Tips To Make Any Yoga Class Kick Your Ass
Are you that yogi who always looks for the word “power” in front of any yoga class description?
September 6 2013
Iron-Rich Chocolate Chia Pudding Recipe For Women Athletes
Have a craving for chocolate? You go, girl!
August 19 2013