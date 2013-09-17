4 Articles by Leigh Stewart

Create A Dynamite Personal Yoga Practice In 10 Simple Steps

For years, I took for granted the convenience of walking to a yoga studio for my daily practice. Music humming in the background, mats freshly sprayed...

#breathing #gratitude #relaxation #yoga #intention
Leigh Stewart
September 17 2013

Peanut Butter Oatmeal: The Ultimate Post-Workout Meal

Attention early morning yogis, runners, and exercise junkies! Searching for a way to feel replenished from a morning of sweat before you start the...

#healthy recipes #personal growth #food
Leigh Stewart
September 11 2013

5 Tips To Make Any Yoga Class Kick Your Ass

Are you that yogi who always looks for the word “power” in front of any yoga class description?

#yoga poses sequence #breathing #wellness #yoga
Leigh Stewart
September 6 2013