Leanne Marie is a certified Life Coach with a specialization in Mindful Living and Relationships. She uses a 3-step process, Awareness-Space-Choice, in her one-on-one coaching work with women looking for balance, self-love, and self-confidence. She also runs a 6-week online course for couples interested building a strong foundation for their partnership. Leanne is an avid mindfulness meditator, acroyogi, circus performer, and over all relationship and life enthusiast.



Connect with Leanne at her website, on Facebook or Twitter.

