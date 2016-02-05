185 Articles by Leah Vanderveldt

3 Things You Should Know About NYC Food Today

Juice bars, veggie burgers, and karma — sounds about right.

#restaurants #healthy foods #chefs #food
February 5 2016
Recipes

7 Plant-Based Snacks For Your Super Bowl Party

Because game day is really all about the snacks.

#recipes #plant-based #snacks #food #vegan recipes
February 5 2016

Bad News For Seltzer Lovers

Please don't tell me I have to give up my La Croix.

#water #food
February 1 2016
Recipes

7-Ingredient Green Soup With Roasted Cauliflower + Fennel

This soup is so simple to make and packed with flavor, making it one of my favorite comfort food dishes in these winter months. The secret is roasting...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
January 28 2016
Spirituality

The Ways David Bowie Changed The World (That You Didn't Already Know About)

While he's known for his constant evolution — both musically and sartorially — he also evolved spiritually and holistically throughout his life.

#Buddhism #health #spirituality
January 21 2016
Recipes

13 Healthy Cookbooks We're Looking Forward To In 2016

2016 is shaping up to be a great year for cookbooks with a healthy, whole foods angle — and we can't wait to get our hands on all 13 of these...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
January 20 2016
Recipes

Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
January 19 2016
Recipes

7 Kale Bowls You Need This Week

These kale bowls will make your week a little brighter, healthier and greener.

#recipes #healthy recipes #vegetarian #kale #food
January 10 2016
Healthy Weight

How Cannabis Could Improve Your Sex Life, According To Science

Doctors and sex therapists agree, weed could be the key to unlocking a more satisfying sex life.

#relationships #sex
December 19 2015
Recipes

8 Recipes For The Candida Diet

For those suffering from candida or who think they might be, here's some delicious recipe inspiration to make candida recovery more pleasurable than...

#vegan #dinner #candida
December 18 2015
Recipes

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week

Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long.

#recipes #soup #healthy recipes #food #Slow-Cooker Sunday
December 13 2015
Recipes

12 Days Of Vegan Cookies

Holiday cookies for your favorite vegan (and everyone else!)

#recipes #dessert #food
December 12 2015
Recipes

Gift Guide: 17 Cookbooks To Give To Your Favorite Food Lover

Books for all the cooks (and aspiring cooks) on your shopping list this season.

#recipes #gift guide #chefs #food
December 10 2015
Recipes

7 Butternut Squash Recipes To Make This Week

We're showcasing a fall favorite: butternut squash.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
December 7 2015

10 Whole Foods Bargains Under $10

Before you start joking that it should be called "Whole Paycheck," let me acknowledge that yes, Whole Foods has the ability to make even the most...

#healthy foods #food
December 1 2015

How This Blogger's "Healthy" Habits Became The Most Unhealthy Part Of Her Life

The wellness world is a unique and funny place sometimes. This community (that we here at mindbodygreen are very much a part of) has the best of...

#eating disorder #food as medicine #food
December 1 2015