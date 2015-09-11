4 Articles by Laurie David
56 Sneaky Names For Sugar
Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...
September 11 2015
9 Things To Do On The Weekend To Help You Eat Healthy All Week
Meal-prepping on Sundays will ensure healthier, calmer meals all week.
June 14 2014
Perfect On-The-Go Meal: Vegan Peanut Butter & Grape Wrap
Wraps are the ideal on-the-go meal because you can put practically anything in them. Wrap them around fruit and peanut butter and they can be called...
June 9 2014
8 Reasons I'm Fed Up With Everything We've Been Told About Food
Eight things about the state of our food industry that make me furious.
May 30 2014