4 Articles by Laurie David

56 Sneaky Names For Sugar

Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...

#sugar #food
Laurie David
September 11 2015
Functional Food

9 Things To Do On The Weekend To Help You Eat Healthy All Week

Meal-prepping on Sundays will ensure healthier, calmer meals all week.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Laurie David
June 14 2014

Perfect On-The-Go Meal: Vegan Peanut Butter & Grape Wrap

Wraps are the ideal on-the-go meal because you can put practically anything in them. Wrap them around fruit and peanut butter and they can be called...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Laurie David
June 9 2014
Food Trends

8 Reasons I'm Fed Up With Everything We've Been Told About Food

Eight things about the state of our food industry that make me furious.

#celebrity #nutrition #organic food #healthy foods #food
Laurie David
May 30 2014